Little Women early reactions: Saorise Ronan is 'fierce' in Greta Gerwig's 'meticulously-crafted adaptation'

FP Staff

Oct 24, 2019 17:27:15 IST

Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the classic novel Little Women is about to hit theatres later this year, however it seems that it could possibly be the best rendition of the story yet, according to some early reactions. The 2019 rendition features an impressive cast including Saorise Ronan,  Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep.

Some reviewers who were lucky to catch early screenings of the film took to Twitter to share their thoughts. While some couldn't stop praising the cast, few critics claimed that Gerwig must 'expect Oscar nominations' with this film. With equal mentions going to Ronan, Chalamet and "wonderful" Midsommar star Pugh, who one Twitter user hailed as the film's "standout".

A still from the film | Twitter

Read some of the first reactions here

The classic novel by Louisa May Alcott follows the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, played by Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast), Saoirse Ronan (Mary Queen of Scots), Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) and Florence Pugh (Midsommar) respectively — in 19th-century New England, in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Writer-director Gerwig's (Lady Bird, Frances Ha) version stars Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) as the girls' mother, and Meryl Streep (The Post) as their wealthy aunt. Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) plays the boy next door who is irresistibly drawn to the lively, loving family and their adventures, especially to passionate writer Jo.

Chris Cooper, Louis Garrel, Tracy Letts, James Norton, and Bob Odenkirk are also set to star.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 17:27:15 IST

