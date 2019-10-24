Little Women early reactions: Saorise Ronan is 'fierce' in Greta Gerwig's 'meticulously-crafted adaptation'

Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the classic novel Little Women is about to hit theatres later this year, however it seems that it could possibly be the best rendition of the story yet, according to some early reactions. The 2019 rendition features an impressive cast including Saorise Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep.

Some reviewers who were lucky to catch early screenings of the film took to Twitter to share their thoughts. While some couldn't stop praising the cast, few critics claimed that Gerwig must 'expect Oscar nominations' with this film. With equal mentions going to Ronan, Chalamet and "wonderful" Midsommar star Pugh, who one Twitter user hailed as the film's "standout".

Read some of the first reactions here

Greta Gerwig's @LittleWomen is wonderful. A loving, meticulously-crafted adaptation that exceeded my expectations. Heartfelt, moving and a terrific showcase for its extremely talented cast and beloved source material. pic.twitter.com/NwcMmnx9Pg — Kara Warner (@karawarner) October 24, 2019

First #LittleWomen reax is in, spoke with SAG Nominating Committee member who saw it tonight calling it "great", praising Gerwig's direction as "distinct in vision", describing Saoirse Ronan's performance as "fierce", expects "numerous #Oscars nominations" https://t.co/znrHDKkwvh pic.twitter.com/iGeDKG8ohW — AWARDS ACE (@ErickWeber) October 23, 2019

So I've seen Little Women twice now and it's one of my very favorite movies of the year. Greta Gerwig delivers a both passionately faithful and gorgeously original take. Saoirse is a fierce Jo, Chalamet/Dern/Streep esp are great in support, and Florence Pugh is astonishing. — David Canfield (@davidcanfield97) October 24, 2019

Greta Gerwig takes the straightforward story of LITTLE WOMEN and boldly scrambles it, starting two-thirds of the way through and retelling most of what you remember via flashbacks and cross-cutting. Call it Louisa May Alcott meets 21 GRAMS. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 24, 2019

At best, it’s a fresh approach that makes you rethink familiar material. But it can also make simple plot and character developments a bit harder to locate. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 24, 2019

LITTLE WOMEN is charming just like the novel/prior versions. Each role perfectly cast. Rousing score. Timely as ever. Hard not to cheer. Greta says at q&a, “As a girl who wanted to be a writer, Jo March was my north star.” We’ll see as far as Oscars—nice to have an upbeat option. pic.twitter.com/WUDmtJwjd8 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) October 24, 2019

#LittleWomen is delightful, Saorise Ronan is at her best ever & while she doesn’t send any boys to death in a burning bear suit, @Florence_Pugh makes Meryl Streep her bitch. Greta Gerwig kicks ass behind the camera yet again. Emma Watson tries.

Two bonnets up! #littlewomenmovie pic.twitter.com/TmkCmNLdyx — Jakob Kolness (@JakobKolness) October 23, 2019

Little Women has a very strong last third, great cinematography and a modern interpretation of the novel that shines brightly. I liked her take on it even when it is hard to follow re: flashbacks. Acting good but Flo Pugh and Streep are standouts. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) October 24, 2019

The classic novel by Louisa May Alcott follows the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, played by Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast), Saoirse Ronan (Mary Queen of Scots), Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) and Florence Pugh (Midsommar) respectively — in 19th-century New England, in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Writer-director Gerwig's (Lady Bird, Frances Ha) version stars Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) as the girls' mother, and Meryl Streep (The Post) as their wealthy aunt. Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) plays the boy next door who is irresistibly drawn to the lively, loving family and their adventures, especially to passionate writer Jo.

Chris Cooper, Louis Garrel, Tracy Letts, James Norton, and Bob Odenkirk are also set to star.

