Little Things, Romanoffs, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Daredevil: New and returning shows to stream this October

With so many great shows vying for your attention in the streaming libraries of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar, it's getting harder and more intimidating to pick one worth your time. And so, we sorted through their catalogues so that you don't have to. Our biweekly column, "Now Streaming" should help in 'streamlining' and simplifying your binge-watching experience.

The Romanoffs

The Amazon Prime Video drama series makes the cut thanks both to its pedigree and ambitions. It was created, written, directed and produced by Matthew Weiner of Mad Men glory and marks his return to series TV after his Emmy-showered drama ended in 2015.

An eight-episode anthology series, The Romanoffs promises a kaleidoscope of tales about people who fancy themselves descendants of the royal Russian family that fell victim to revolution. The cast changes from episode to episode, starting with Marthe Keller and Aaron Eckhart in the first episode and Corey Stoll and Kerry Bishe in the second.

The Romanoffs was shot on location in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Fair to say the bar is set for high — if not excessive — expectations.

The Romanoffs premieres on Amazon Prime Video on 12 October.

Watch the trailer here.

Little Things: Season 2

Netflix acquired popular web series Little Things as part of the streaming giant's deal with entertainment company Pocket Aces' content studio, Dice Media.

The series, which is described as slice-of-life story, features Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar in the lead. Little Things follows an everyday couple, Dhruv Vats (Sehgal) and Kavya Kulkarni (Palkar), who navigate the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the little things that make life worth living.

Written by Sehgal, the second season will be directed by Ruchir Arun, and produced by Ashwin Suresh, Anirudh Pandita, and Aditi Shrivastava.

It will take forward the story of Dhruv and Kavya as they step into the realm of a more mature relationship, searching for their own individual identities, while still facing everyday problems as a unit.

Little Things Season 2 premieres on Netflix on 5 October.

Watch the trailer here.

Making a Murderer, Part 2

The first Making a Murderer recounted the story of Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, who were convicted in the 2005 slaying of Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences in the killing.

Halbach's remains were found in the Avery family's Manitowoc County salvage yard. Avery insists police framed him. Dassey has argued detectives coerced him into confessing that he helped Avery rape and kill Halbach.

The 10-episode sequel, Making a Murderer Part 2, will follow their appeals.

Netflix says Emmy-winning filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos had "exclusive access" to Avery, Dassey, the men's family members and their legal teams. It says the second season explores the "emotional toll" the appeals take on all of them.

Season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix on 19 October (which also happens to be Dassey's birthday).

Watch the teaser here.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Starring Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka as the titular teenage witch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines her origins and adventures. The adaptation centers around the teenage witch's struggle to come to terms with her identity which gets complicated because of her half-witch, half-mortal status. Shipka's Sabrina will therefore protect herself and her family from the dangers of the evil forces which pose a threat to the real world of humans.

Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, the show has been reconceptualised as an occult story, where Hilda and Zelda are no more fairy godmothers, but Devil worshippers. The pilot will show the half-witch, half-mortal Sabrina as a 16-year-old on the eve of her birthday who is expected to renounce the mortal life and get "dark-baptised."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, and Tati Gabrielle.

The series is helmed by Riverdale creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also executive produces the show which again, is an enigmatic reimagination of the classic American comic book Archie.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Netflix on 26 October.

Watch the teaser here.

Daredevil Season 3

Netflix’s first superhero series returns for a third season as Marvel’s Daredevil continues to seek justice in the seedy underbelly of New York’s Hell’s Kitchen.

Season 1 showed the level-headed Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), blinded as a child in an accident, as he establishes a law practice with his friend Foggy Nelson to help those really in need. At night, Murdock unleashes his alter-ego Daredevil, using his heightened senses to beat criminals often to a pulp, while getting battered himself as he hunts the villainous Kingpin, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

After being incarcerated at the end of Season 1, Disk returns ready for his inevitable showdown with Dardevil in Season 3.

Daredevil Season 3 premieres on Netflix on 19 October.

Watch the teaser here.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 16:30 PM