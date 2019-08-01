Little Monsters trailer: Lupita Nyong'o tries to protect kindergartners from zombies in upcoming horror-comedy

The trailer of zombie comedy Little Monsters, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, was recently released.

The film follows Miss Caroline (Nyong'o), a school teacher, chaperoning a field trip to a petting zoo. A zombie outbreak at the next door army base, results in Caroline and her co-chaperone Dave (Alexander England) to devise a plan to keep the kids safe. The trailer shows them seeking refuge in the petting zoo's gift shop with kids' show personality Teddy McGiggles (Josh Gad).

Caroline can be seen trying to convince the kids that the zombies are not real and it was all a big game. She also tries to play the ukulele to divert their attention, but also does not hesitate to knock down zombies with a weapon.

According to the film's synopsis, Dave's romantic feelings for Caroline will also be explored in the film. The trailer ends with Gad's McGiggles violently biting off a child's face and then recoil with disgust.

Here's the trailer for Little Monsters.

According to IndieWire, director Abe Forsythe has described Little Monsters as "an R-rated Pixar movie", owing to the contrast between the school children's innocence and the zombie carnage. Nyong'o, who was last seen in Jordan Peele's horror film Us, went on to earn positive reviews for her performance in this comedy. Her next project includes the highly-anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, directed by JJ Abrams.

Little Monsters is scheduled to release in the UK on 5 November. IndieWire writes that its US distribution rights were acquired by Neon and Hulu at Sundance.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2019 16:26:10 IST