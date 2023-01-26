Lior Raz's show Fauda tops Netflix's streaming chart in Lebanon, also enters Top 10 in UAE, Qatar, Jordan
Lior Raz's show Fauda has become of the most acclaimed and successful shows in the world. It has not only topped Netflix's streaming chart in Lebanon where most of the series is based, it has also entered the Top 10 rank in UAE, Qatar, Jordan.
Fauda fame Tsahi Halevi is gearing up to be a part of the first Indo-Israeli co-production. The singer-actor, who is in India for the first time, wowed audiences with his rendition of Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan at Israel’s Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.
Teasing the star’s presence in the financial capital, Kobbi Shoshani, Counsel General of Israel in Mumbai posted an image on Twitter where the actor can be seen observing the architecture of a hotel. The image was captioned, Is Fauda’s actor @TsahiHalevi thinking of a new location in Mumbai to film a new series or just admiring this charming hotel? I will tell you soon…”.
In a conversation with The Indian Express, Halevi had said that he was trying to meet as many people as possible from the entertainment industry in Mumbai to understand its working and processes and figure out how they could work together. “Hoping for great things in Mumbai,” the actor added in the interview.
The star has been enjoying his stay in India. Halevi has been practising yoga, relishing delectable food, meeting people, and appreciating the simplicity of the country. He had earlier stated that it was a “privilege” to be in the country for the first time.
Fauda, which was a huge hit globally, tells the story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and dives deep into the moral dilemmas facing people in the long-ongoing conflict. Halevi’s character has been appreciated a lot in the series and has won him many Indian fans on social media.
