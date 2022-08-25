The second season of the popular series ‘P-Valley’ is to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play starting 2nd September.

“P-Valley” is back with a bang with Season 2. The critically acclaimed drama series from creator, executive producer, and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall returns with its highly anticipated second season on Friday, 2nd September, exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Season two reveals a whole new Pynk – the strip club in Chucalissa, Mississippi as it struggles to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room. This season takes audiences deeper into the lives of Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa.

Returning cast includes Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Morocco Omari as Big L, Dominic DeVore as Duffy, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox as Derrick and Skyler Joy as Gidget. Recently announced John Clarence Stewart as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton as Farrah, Gail Bean as Roulette and Psalms Salazar also join the cast this season as Whisper.

Lionsgate Play will exclusively stream P-Valley Season 2 starting 2nd September.

