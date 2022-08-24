Sohum Shah is one of the versatile actors present in Bollywood. The star has time and again served his audience with an epic line of work and no wonder why the actor receives love from all quarters.

Shah hails from Sri Ganganagar and a townie like him would have never imagined the line of work the actor has now. His work speaks for himself and proves his credibility as an actor. His struggles as an ambitious actor has brought him to touch heights like these today. Soham Shah’s versatility shows that the actor is protean and is easily adaptable. He is flexible with the choices of work and always focuses on providing rich content for the audience.

There is never a time when Soham Shah doesn't get under the skin of the character he plays. In his decade-long career, Soham Shah has climbed ladders of success with his choice of work. The actor made his first screen appearance in 2009 with the film Baabarr, where he played the antagonist and later starred in Ship of Theseus which won a National Award.

Now that Soham Shah has left no stone unturned with his work, the actor is just getting better with the content he is coming up with. Currently, the star is gearing up for the release of Maharani 2.

