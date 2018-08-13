Lindsay Lohan apologises for controversial #MeToo comments: 'I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused'

Los Angeles: Actor Lindsay Lohan has apologised for her comments about #MeToo where she had said that women look weak by speaking out about sexual misconduct.

The 32-year-old actor said she is apologising because she understands how her statements may have caused hurt.

"I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times," Lohan told People magazine.

"The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused," she added.

The actor said she had "utmost respect" and "admiration" for women who chose to speak about facing harassment.

"Their testimony has served to protect those who can't speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard," she added.

In an interview to British newspaper The Times, Lohan had termed those who spoke out as "attention seekers".

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report. I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women," she had said.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 19:08 PM