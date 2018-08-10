Lindsay Lohan on #MeToo movement: It makes women look weak when they are strong Tweet Actor Lindsay Lohan has #MeToo movement saying the campaign makes women look weak. The movement came to the fore last year after the alleged sex crimes of Harvey Weinstein prompted women across the globe to bravely share their own harrowing experiences. Lohan spoke about the movement in an interview with The Times, explaining that she never had negative experiences in Hollywood. "So, I don't really have anything to say. I can't speak on something I didn't live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways," she said.

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report. I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened," Lohan added.

Last year, the actor had defended disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein after he initially faced a slew of sexual assault allegations.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right whats going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband. He's never harmed me or did anything to me. We've done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think its wrong. So, stand up," she had said in an Instagram video, which she later deleted.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 17:51 PM