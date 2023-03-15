If you are passionate about football and were glued to the FIFA World Cup 2022, the name Lincia Rosario would ring a bell. She hosted the headline-making sporting event in Qatar last year, working 20 days without a break. Impressed with her dedication and the infectious energy she brought to the stage, the Supreme Committee of Qatar presented Lincia with a World Cup Commemorative Banknote.

One of the top anchors in Asia, Lincia has hosted over a thousand shows globally, in countries like India, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. These events were for some of the world’s biggest brands, including Google, Apple, Mercedes, Porsche, L’Oreal, ICICI, and Tedx.

She recently hosted an event for the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) a charitable NGO called ‘Glamour with a Purpose’ an initiative that raised funds that will be used for the treatment of children with Leukaemia (blood cancer).

The Show was designed by the renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. For Lincia this was more than just another anchoring job, it was an event with a heart.

Coming from a conservative family which didn’t see beyond teaching and settling down, Lincia worked in a call center, and sold insurance, before discovering that she was most comfortable on stage. It’s been ten years since and she has not only engaged with diversely different audiences around the world but also shared the stage with many big names, some of her idols, including industrialist Ratan Tata, politician Shashi Tharoor, India’s former cricket captain MS Dhoni, actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif among others.

Completely self-taught, Lincia spent a lot of time reading, educating herself, and building her vocabulary. She worked on her fitness, fashion style, and stamina. Through hits and misses, she overcame her fear of public speaking and learned to face the audience with poise and confidence. Today, having developed her signature style while still pushing the boundaries.

She has also made her name by hosting some popular shows on television like “Klose to my life” on Zee Tv America and “The Great Food Show” on NDTV Good times. She was adjudged ‘Best Corporate Emcee’ and ‘Best Wedding Emcee Female’ at the Business World Applause Awards in 2020. Lincia also won the ‘Best Emcee of the Year Award.

A girl of many talents, she is also a vlogger and a social media influencer with 75K followers on Instagram and almost 14K on YouTube. She is a TV presenter and a model who was the face of Bajaj Chetak’s electric scooter. Lincia has also featured in the viral music video “Faaslein”. She is now actively pursuing an acting career as she believes, it will help her extend her boundaries as an artist. She hopes to land more music videos, a good web series or two, and even a Bollywood film shortly.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram