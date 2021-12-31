In the first glimpse, the makers of the movie show Deverakonda’s journey from being a ‘chaiwaala’ in Mumbai to becoming a professional boxer. The movie is said to be a sports film about a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, who eventually competes in the United States.

The first teaser of actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie Liger is out. The movie marks the Telugu actor's debut in the Hindi film industry.

As the teaser clip opens, it shows an announcer standing in a ring introducing the actor as a ‘boy from India, slumdog from Mumbai and the chaiwaala, Liger.’ Throughout the video, snippets of Liger’s struggle from making ends meet to fighting in the streets of Mumbai leading to his epic fight in the boxing ring is shown. In some of the snippets, ace actor Ronit Roy’s character is captured while Ananya Panday is missing.

Taking to his social media handle, film producer Karan Johar shared the first glimpse on Instagram. “Presenting the #LigerFirstGlimpse - packed with action & thrill. This is just the beginning, we'll see you in cinemas on 25th August, 2022! #Liger #VaatLagaDenge,” he wrote.

Watch the video here:



Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh who made his directorial debut with the highly successful Telugu film Badri. It starred actors Renu Desai, Pawan Kalyan and Ameesha Patel. Meanwhile, Liger is backed by actor-turned-producer Charmmekaur.

Along with Vijay and Ananya, the film also features actor and boxer Mike Tyson, who will play a pivotal role. According to reports, the whole team and crew members had shot with the boxer in the US earlier this year. They had even shared BTS pictures on social media.

The much-awaited movie is set to hit the theatres in August 2022 and will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Vijay shot to fame after his Telugu film Pelli Choopulu broke records in 2016. Later, he starred in a string of movies that also grabbed attention and increased his fan following.