Karan Johar reveals first poster of Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut Liger, also starring Ananya Panday

Puri Jagannadh, known for Temper, iSmart Shankar, Pokiri will helm Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in action-drama Liger, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The producer-filmmaker unveiled the first poster of the upcoming film, also starring Ananya Panday as the female lead on Monday (18 January).

Deverakonda can be seen as a boxer, ready to strike his opponent. In the background features images of a tiger and lion, in reference to the power and strength that the actor's character has.

Liger is a pan India film to be made in Hindi and all south Indian languages. Puri Jagannadh, known for Temper, iSmart Shankar, Pokiri will helm Liger.

Here is the poster

Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens & hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Ligerpic.twitter.com/6hOBAB2wgJ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2021

The cast of Liger also includes Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy and Makarand Deshpande.

Deverakonda, best known for films such as Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade underwent rigorous training and flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms.