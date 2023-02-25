Leonardo DiCaprio sparks dating rumours yet again, spotted with 21-year-old model Josie Redmond

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is once again in the news for his dating life. Known for distinctly dating younger women who are no older than 25 years, the actor has now been spotted with 21-year-old American model Josie Redmond. The two were clicked coming out of the Chiltern Firehouse during the wee hours of Wednesday and this immediately sparked dating rumours. Notably, this comes days after DiCaprio was rumoured to be dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani. Besides having a successful acting career, the actor’s recent link-up rumours always make it to the headlines, especially for dating women who are half his age.

Speaking about his latest stint, Leonardo who clearly seemed in no mood to get clicked made all the attempts to cover his face with a cap and grey mask. He was dressed in a black sweater with dark blue jeans. On the other hand, Josie who opted for an all-black outfit with leather leggings and a sheer top teamed up with a long coat also left the venue shortly after the actor. As reported by Page Six, both of them were spotted leaving the place around the same time on Wednesday morning.

Pictures of the two have since been going viral on social media.

Take a look:

It is pertinent to note that The Wolf of Wall Street actor has always kept things discreet when it comes to his love life, often trying to avoid the media by covering himself. However, the list of women he is reported dating is no secret. Earlier last year, the actor was criticised after he parted ways with his longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone, making fans assume that it was because the model turned 25 that year. Later, he was rumoured to be dating model Gigi Hadid, however, that was pretty short-lived, considering he was yet again linked with a 19-year-old.

On the work front

Last seen in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio is now gearing up for his next release with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The film which is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name also features actor Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons in prominent roles.

