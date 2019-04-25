Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly in talks to lead Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley

Leonardo DiCaprio may be joining the cast of Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, reports Variety. The Oscar-winning actor will be part of a new adaptation of the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham. The book was first adapted in 1947 into a film charting the rise and fall of a con artist. However, the report adds, The Shape of Water director's treatment will not be similar to it.

Del Toro has penned the script along with Kim Morgan and will produce and finance the film alongside his The Shape of Water producer J. Miles Dale with TSG Entertainment. Fox Searchlight will serve as distributors.

The crew is scheduled to begin work on the film by 2019 fall. The director, meanwhile, will try and cast the remaining ensemble for the film.

DiCaprio was last seen in 2015's The Revenant, for which he (finally) won the Oscar for Best Actor. He will next be seen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Leo essays the role of a Western TV series star who has a difficult time fitting in 1969 Hollywood.

Del Toro is currently busy producing the adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (which he also co-wrote) and Scott Cooper’s upcoming horror film, Antlers.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 17:11:28 IST

