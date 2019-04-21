Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino teases details about Leo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt's characters

Makers of Quentin Tarantino's upcoming crime thriller Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have managed to remain tight-lipped about the project as much as possible. With the film's trailer launch, fans and audiences were hardly given a hint about the narrative of the film. In an interview with USA Today, the director gave brief teasers about his characters.

The film features Rick Dalton (who is played by Leonardo DiCaprio). While Dalton thrives within the television series space, he had not been able to make it big in Hollywood.

The publication quoted the filmmaker as saying that Dalton was, "a man full of inner turmoil and self-pity for not being in a better position, career-wise. But as is Rick’s way, he blames everybody but himself.”

The tiny clue may well lead audiences to relive DiCaprio's iconic performances in The Aviator and The Wolf of Wall Street (both earning him Oscar nominations).

Inglorious Basterds' actor Brad Pitt plays Cliff Booth, a stuntman to Rick. “He could kill you with a spoon, a piece of paper, or a business card,” the filmmaker said of Pitt’s character. terming Booth a World War II hero, Tarantino stated he was literally indestructible and dangerous.

Backed by Sony, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood releases in theaters on 26 July.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 12:45:27 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.