You are here:

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges to end 'disenfranchisement of Black America', donates to charities working for equal rights

FP Staff

Jun 05, 2020 10:33:04 IST

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday said that he is donating to different organisations working for equal rights.

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges to end disenfranchisement of Black America, donates to charities working for equal rights

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor took to social media to make the announcement about his donations and also urged others to join him.

He added that he commits to 'disenfranchisement of Black America.'

Here's the tweet

Leonardo joins a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are donating to such organisations during the Black Lives Matter protests in the country.

Across the country, people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community.

On May 25, 46-year old George Floyd, an African-American man died in police custody after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes. His death has sparked a series of protests across the US.

Also read — 'Get your knee off our necks': Al Sharpton says George Floyd's death marks reckoning for US on race and justice

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder by a Minnesota court.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 10:42:26 IST

tags: Black Lives Matter , Black Lives Matter (BLM) , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , George Floyd , Hollywood , Leonardo Di Caprio , Leonardo DiCaprio , Police brutality , Racism


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Spike Lee releases short film 3 Brothers, connecting deaths of Radio Raheem, George Floyd, and Eric Garner

Spike Lee releases short film 3 Brothers, connecting deaths of Radio Raheem, George Floyd, and Eric Garner

Abhay Deol criticises celebs posting about Black Lives Matter: 'Create your own actions relevant to your country'

Abhay Deol criticises celebs posting about Black Lives Matter: 'Create your own actions relevant to your country'

Emma Watson releases statement on 'white supremacy' after facing backlash over her Blackout Tuesday post

Emma Watson releases statement on 'white supremacy' after facing backlash over her Blackout Tuesday post