Leonardo DiCaprio pledges to end 'disenfranchisement of Black America', donates to charities working for equal rights

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday said that he is donating to different organisations working for equal rights.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor took to social media to make the announcement about his donations and also urged others to join him.

He added that he commits to 'disenfranchisement of Black America.'

I commit to listen, learn, and take action. I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America. I will personally donate to the following organizations. Please join me in supporting @ColorOfChange, @fairfightaction, The @NAACP, & @eji_org. pic.twitter.com/z3sOaJ7Bqd — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 5, 2020

Leonardo joins a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are donating to such organisations during the Black Lives Matter protests in the country.

Across the country, people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community.

On May 25, 46-year old George Floyd, an African-American man died in police custody after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes. His death has sparked a series of protests across the US.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder by a Minnesota court.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 10:42:26 IST

