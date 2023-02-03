The audience has been eagerly looking forward to hearing the title of Thalapathy Vijay’s much-talked-about Thalapathy67 film. Amid all the on going chatter, finally, the makers are here with the title of the film as ‘LEO‘.

The makers always kept our anticipation on the edge by serving us with one or other updates about the film. Amid all this, the excitement to hear the title of Thalapathy67 has always been at its peak and today the makers have finally revealed the much-awaited title which is, ‘LEO‘. The makers have released the magnanimous title promo that is grand and massive as it looks. Introducing us to its goosebumps-worthy BGM and some heart-throbbing visuals of one and only Thalapathy Vijay, LEO definitely guarantees yet another masterpiece from the house of 7 Screen Studio.

Well-studded with a globally loved star cast with Thalapathy Vijay sir, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha Krishnan, ‘LEO‘ is definitely coming as an apt title that has now raised our anticipation to the next level to witness the film on the big screens.

7 Screen Studio’s ‘Thalalathy 67’ will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will star, Thalapathy Vijay sir, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan. The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.