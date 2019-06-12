Legion season 3 first look: Dan Stevens leads his own cult in final instalment of X-Men spin-off series

FX released the first look featurette of Legion season 3, based on the Marvel Comics character David Haller/Legion. The four-minute-long video includes the star cast discussing how the upcoming instalment will pan out and what is in store for their characters, interspersed with glimpses from the show.

"At the end of season 2, David has left his friends. The people he thought were his friends have left him. This is his version of the story," says executive producer Noah Hawley in the clip. David is shown dressed in orange and has formed a cult filled with people, who love him unconditionally. He also recruits a time travelling mutant Switch played by Lauren Tsai, to possibly help undo his own murder orchestrated by Syd (Rachel Keller) and Amahl Farouk (Navid Negahban) in season 2.

Unknown territory. Open your mind to Legion's imagination with a FIRST LOOK at the final season. #LegionFXpic.twitter.com/DViAPwsFLJ — Legion (@LegionFX) June 11, 2019

Legion also stars Harry Lloyd as Charles Xavier aka Professor X, Aubrey Plaza as Lenny Busker, Bill Irwin as Cary Loudermilk, Jeremie Harris as Ptonomy Wallace, Amber Midthunder as Kerry Loudermilk and Katie Aselton as Amy Haller.

The X-Men spin-off series follows David, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia as a child. Spending his childhood shuffling from one psychiatric facility to another, he is made to realise by Syd that the voices that he hears in his head are real. He is saved by a group of mutants, who tell him that he too is a mutant.

Legion will premiere on FX on 24 June.

