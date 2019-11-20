Legion creator Noah Hawley to reportedly direct and write fourth instalment of Star Trek

Paramount's Star Trek 4 is finally moving forward with Fargo creator Noah Hawley coming on board as director and writer.

The future of the fourth installment was thrown into uncertainty after the talks between actor Chris Hemsworth and the studio broke down. Paramount wanted the Avengers: Endgame star to reprise his role of George Kirk in the new movie.

The film, however, is now back on track. The core cast of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana are all expected to return for the film, reported Variety.

Filmmaker JJ Abrams, who kickstarted the franchise with 2009 Star Trek, will produce through his Bad Robot production house.

Besides Star Trek 4, Paramount is also in talks with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for another film which will be written by Mark L. Smith.

Hawley, who recently made his feature directorial debut with Natalie Portman-starrer Lucy in the Sky, will also produce the project through his banner 26 Keys. Hawley is currently filming Fargo season 4, which stars Chris Rock. He has won an Emmy for his work on Fargo.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 13:09:35 IST