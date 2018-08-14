Legendary Entertainment reportedly cuts ties with Universal to return to its former home, Warner Bros

Production company Legendary Entertainment is reportedly cutting ties with Universal Studios to go back to its former home, Warner Bros. Although a deal has not been signed yet, the two production companies will likely be coming to an agreement soon, reports Variety.

In 2013, Legendary entered into a multi-year film partnership with Universal, in which the two companies chose to produce and co-finance films with the latter distributing the former's films worldwide.

But, the Variety report claims "bad blood" between Legendary's founder Thomas Tull and former Warner Bros chief Jeff Robinov led Legendary to set up shop at Universal. However, with both firms headed by new leaders — Toby Emmerich at Warner Bros and Josh Grode at Legendary, a new deal was expected ever since Legendary chose to switch production houses for their upcoming film Detective Pikachu.

Legendary Entertainment is the producer behind such hits like Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises), The Hangover films and the Jurassic World franchise.

It has also produced Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, which is based on the true story of an African-American police detective in the 1970s who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.

