LeBron James's upcoming film titled Space Jam: A New Legacy; movie slated to release in 2021

The LeBron James-led sequel to 1996 blockbuster Space Jam has been titled Space Jam: A New Legacy, the professional basketball player has announced.

James posted a brief video of himself wearing a hat on his Instagram with the logo of Space Jam: A New Legacy. He also announced that the movie will be released in 2021.

The project is being directed by Malcolm D Lee, best known for helming 2017 comedy Girls Trip.

Star Trek: Discovery actor Sonequa Martin-Green and Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle will also feature alongside James.

The NBA star and his business partner Maverick Carter are also producing the movie along with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Duncan Henderson.

The original 1996 live-action/animated film featured Michael Jordan in the lead. In the movie, Jordan team up with Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes gang to defeat evil alien basketball players.

This will be James' first starring role after a successful turn as a supporting character in Amy Schumer's Trainwreck (2015). "The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people," James had earlier told The Hollywood Reporter.

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 16:30:33 IST