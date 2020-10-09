Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani navigate horror comedy in remake of Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 2

Laxmmi Bomb will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar this Diwali on 9 November.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb released on Friday. The actor tweeted the trailer on his official page and asked all to stop and watch it.

The 3-minute-40-second trailer of the horror-comedy film is packed with funny dialogues. The trailer shows that Akshay visits Kiara's family house to convince her father for their marriage.

The trailer also shows Akshay wearing a red coloured saree and bangle. He is even seen sporting a big bindi on his forehead. The trailer shows both the actors dancing to the 'O Burj Khalifa' song.

See the post



Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana and is helmed by choreographer-turned-director Raghava Lawrence. The film will release on Disney+Hotstar on 9 November. Ahead of the release of the trailer, Akshay shared a screenshot from the film where he and Kiara are seen in Arabic attire.

The original Kanchana 2 is a horror-comedy, starring Lawrence, R Sarathkumar, and Raai Laxmi in lead roles. The film follows the journey of an innocent man who is possessed by a couple of vengeful ghosts to get justice for their murders.

The film is one of the seven major Hindi movies to get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Laxmmi Bomb will be the first movie in Akshay’s career that has skipped theatrical release. His other upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi, is awaiting to hit theatres soon.

The film will also star Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora and Ashwini Kalsekar.