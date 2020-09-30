Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to release in theatres of Australia, New Zealand, UAE on 9 November
Along with Laxmmi Bomb, three other films which bypassed theatrical releases to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, will release in Australian cinemas in October.
Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, will release in theatres in select overseas markets - Australia, New Zealand and UAE - on November 9. In India, the film is set for a direct-to-digital release on the same day on Disney+ Hotstar.
Lootcase, Dil Bechara and Sadak 2 are among the other Bollywood films that will release in Australian cinemas this October.
As Indian theatres remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers already premiered them on Disney+Hotstar. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that Kunal Khemu's Lootcase will be the first of the three to be out in Australia on 8 October, followed by Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara on 15 October and Sadak 2 on 22 October.
BREAKING NEWS... After premiering on #DisneyPlusHotstar, #Lootcase, #DilBechara and #Sadak2 to release in *cinemas* across #Australia [except #Victoria]... Dates...
⭐ #Lootcase: 8 Oct 2020
⭐ #DilBechara: 15 Oct 2020
⭐ #Sadak2: 22 Oct 2020 pic.twitter.com/PVeCVIVHjQ
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2020
Lootcase, is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and also stars Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey. Meanwhile, Dil Bechara is an official Hindi adaptation of John Green's young adult novel The Fault in Our Stars. Sadak 2, director Mahesh Bhatt's comeback, is about the unlikely bond that forms between a trio when they take a road trip to the Kailash mountain.
The films will be released across the country except the Southeast Australian state of Victoria. The Guardian writes that all Australian states are adhering to different rules to combat COVID-19.
The Australian government started reopening cinemas in the country in July. It was previously reported that Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's action-comedy Simmba, was re-released in Australia on 2 July.
