Lata Mangeshkar’s Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon reportedly moved then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears on January 27, 1963, when she performed the song at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Read more facts of the legendary singer here.

Lata Mangeshkar celebrates her 92nd birthday today, 28 September. As per media reports, the singer will mark the occasion in a low-key manner, hosting a dinner with only close family present.

As wishes pour in for the ‘Nightingale of India’ today, here’s a look at some lesser-known facts about her:

Mangeshkar was the eldest child of her parents Shevanthi and Dinathan Mangeshkar. The singer, who was born on 28 August 1929, has four siblings- Asha Bhosle, Meena, Usha, and Hridaynath.

Mangeshkar’s mother was the second wife of Dinathan Mangeshkar. His first wife was the singer's maternal aunt, who passed away early into the marriage.

Mangeshkar was actually named Hema when she was born. The name was later changed to Lata, which was based on a character called Latika in one of her father’s plays.

The singer’s father was a keen classical singer and theatre artist. The Lag Jaa Gale singer was exposed to music from a young age. She even acted in one of her father’s plays at the age of five.

She was born in Indore and spent the first 16 years of her life there. The house where she lived is a clothing showroom now, and the residents are demanding that a memorial dedicated to the singer be built there.

After the death of her father, Mangeshkar became the sole breadwinner of the family. She sang her first song for a Marathi film Kiti Hasaal. The song remained unreleased as it was edited out of the movie’s final cut.

She also acted in eight films during the period 1942-1948. The singer also composed music for a few Marathi films under the pseudonym of Anandghan.

The Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya singer considers music director Ghulam Haider as her godfather because he had complete faith in her talent.

Mangeshkar’s patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon reportedly moved then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears on January 27, 1963, when she performed the song at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. The song was dedicated to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 Indo-China War.

Mangeshkar also became the first Indian artist to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall. She also has a permanent gallery reserved for her at the Lord’s Stadium so that she can enjoy her favourite sport- cricket.