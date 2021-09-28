Narendra Modi wrote Lata Mangeshkar is respected for “humility & passion towards Indian culture.”

As legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar celebrates her 92nd birthday, today, 28 September, wishes poured in from across social media for the ‘Nightingale of India’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Mangeshkar, adding that she is respected for “humility & passion towards Indian culture.” Modi added that her blessings were a great source of strength for him.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wished Mangeshkar, adding that the Chalte Chalte singer inspires everyone with her energy and blessings.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to wish the iconic singer.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment wished Mangeshkar on her birthday, writing that her “mark in the music industry has and will always remain unparalleled”.

Sarod Maestro and composer Ustad Amjad Ali Khan also took to Twitter to wish the Lag Jaa Gale singer, sharing a picture of himself with Mangeshkar and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Singer and composer Arijit Singh also extended his best wishes to Mangeshkar. He shared a ‘lost song’ of the singer that was released by Gulzar and Vishal Bharadwaj on the occasion of her birthday.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar prayed for the long and healthy life of Mangeshkar, adding that he listens to her songs every single day.

Singer Pankaj Udhas also extended his best wishes to the Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon singer.

The official Twitter account of Yash Raj Films celebrated the occasion as well. Mangeshkar used to consider the YRF founder Yash Chopra as her ‘rakhi brother’.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Mangeshkar at Odisha’s Puri beach for the occasion.

According to media reports, the Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya singer will celebrate her birthday in a low-key manner. Mangeshkar will mark the occasion with a dinner for close relatives, due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.