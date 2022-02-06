Lata Mangeshkar passes away: PM Modi to visit Mumbai today to pay respects to veteran singer

Following her death, Modi tweeted that coming generations will remember Mangeshkar as 'a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he will be visiting Mumbai later in the day to pay his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning.

"Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," Modi tweeted.

A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7. The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.

