Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on 8 January, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

FP Staff February 06, 2022 11:43:01 IST
Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Bollywood celebs mourn the loss and sad demise of veteran singer

Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92. The veteran singer left for her heavenly abode at 8.12 am on Sunday. Her mortal remains to be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage. The Bharat Ratna awardee tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on 8 January to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday. As soon as the news of her sad demise spread across, Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn the loss. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal were among the first ones to react to the news.

Anil Kapoor said he was heartbroken but "blessed to have known and loved this incredible soul."

Taking to Twitter, Shabana Azmi wrote, "Lataji ..our national treasure no more ..her voice lit up our lives , gave us solace when we were sad , gave strength when we were low..Thank you Lataji and RIP."

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh posted a photo of the legendary singer from her younger days to mourn the demise.

 

 

 

Remembring Lata Mangeshkar and her legacy, Shahid Kapoor thanks the legendary singer.

'The nightingale moves on,' says Hansal Mehta

Paresh Rawal condoles MAngeshkar's death

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, told ANI, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19."

Updated Date: February 06, 2022 11:47:35 IST

