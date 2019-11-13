Lata Mangeshkar still on life support, being treated for pneumonia; family claims she is stable

Veteran Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised in Mumbai on Monday morning, after complaints of breathing difficulties, is still in critical condition, says her doctor, as reported by Mumbai Mirror (13 November, 07:51 AM).

Her doctor, Pratit Samdani stated on Tuesday that she is "still on life support, her condition is slowly improving, but she is still critical." He added that Mangeshkar is currently suffering from pneumonia, heart problems, and chest infection. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror Dr. Samdani said, "Unless her infection gets under control, we cannot do any procedures. She is critical. It is difficult to say anything at this moment. We are monitoring her health continuously and we are hoping she will be all right."

However, not long ago Times of India (13 November, 04:50 PM) quoted a family source who said the singer is recovering and stable. “Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are awaiting her to be at her best so she can be home soon. Thank You for being with us and respecting our privacy,” quotes Times of India.

Mumbai Mirror further added a family statement in the same report, stating that the singer was suffering from a viral chest infection. A senior doctor from the hospital told Hindustan Times (12 November, 2:40 PM) that the singer is being treated for pneumonia and has been prescribed a high dose of antibiotics.

However, an official update and statement on the veteran's health is yet to released.

Mangeshkar has lent her voice for thousands of songs in Hindi, regional and foreign languages. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001. Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer Zaara.

Mangeshkar recorded her latest song this year - 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki', which was released on March 30 as a tribute to the Indian Army.

In October, the singer joined the photo and video sharing app Instagram and garnered over 46,000 followers within a few minutes.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 19:07:30 IST