From Dil deewana bin sajna ke mane na to Hawa mein udta jaye, here are some of Lata Mangeshkar's best songs:

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Let's take a look at the songs that mattered the most to the 'Goddess Of All Melodious' things? Here are her picks:

Aayega aanewala: Mahal (1949):

The song that actually announced the arrival of the singing phenomenon. Lataji remembers every detail of the song: “I’ve forgotten most of my recordings. Even the songs that I’ve sung are mostly forgotten. But Aayega aanewala is still fresh in my mind. The haunting tune was composed by Khemchand Prakash.I had a string of hit songs in 1949. But this song from Kamal Amrohi Saab’s Mahal was something else. Everyone was humming it .Everywhere I went I herad the song. Main aapko ek mazedaar baat bataaon? The film’s record did not have my name on it. The singer’s name was given as ‘Kamini’ the character who lip-synced the song on screen.Since the heroine(Madhubala) played a ghost, I was literally the ghost-voice in this song.” It was the first of many songs that I sang for a ghost. The song became a rage.I had to sing it in every live concert .Ironically I did not get credited for the song . The 78 rpm record mentioned the name on the label as ‘Kamini’ the character who lip-synced my song on screen in Mahal.”

Hawa mein udta jaye/Jiya beqaraar hai: Barsaat ( 1949):

“1949 was really the year when I arrived as a playback singer. It was the busiest year of my life. I was running from recording studio to another with barely room for pause.During this year I sang 150-160 songs. Most of them became hits. But the songs of Shankar-Jaikishan for Barsaat were popular on another level altogether.Every song in this film was a rage. But Hawa mein udta jaye and Jiya beqaraar hai were the biggest hits in Barsaat. Both were playful mischievous songs. Most of my biggest hits have been on a more serious note.

Vande mataram:Anand Math (1952):

“I think it was in 1952 that Hemantda(Mukherjee) called me to the recording of this song.Did we know at that time that we were creating a monumental song which every Indian would sing for his motherland? I would be lying if I said no. Singing BamkimChandra Chatterjee’s immortal words gave me sense of pride. I am grateful to Hemantda for choosing me for this song.I was still fairly new at that time. But he felt only I could do justice to it. Yeh mere liye bahot badi baat tthi.”

Allah tero naam: Hum Dono ( 1961):

“Of all the genres of songs, the devotional Bhajan is my favourite. And among all the Bhajans my favourite,and why just my favourite everyone’s favourite , is Allah tero naam. It is a deeply felt lyric written by the great Sahir Ludhianvi Saab.And Jaidev Saab composed such a beautiful tune! I did not sing that many songs for Jaidev Saab. But whatever I sang for him was very special.To be honest, I knew I was singing something special when we recorded the number. The composer Jaidevji always composed something special for me.I loved singing his compositions.Allah tero naam was a deeply emotional Bhajan. Today when there is such a growing communal divide the message of the one-ness of Ishwar and Allah is more relevant than ever.””

Dil deewana bin sajna ke mane na: Maine Pyar Kiya(1989):

“This song was a turning-point for no other reason except that it came to me at a time when I was seriously considering retirement. Nothing inspiring was coming way. The film-music industry was in a slump.I felt there was no reason to continue doing playback singing. I decided to pursue my lifelong interest in classical singing instead. Just then composer Raam Laxman came to me with the songs of Maine Pyar Kiya.Dil dewaana and the songs of Yash Chopra’s Chandni revived my interest in playback singing.