Lata Mangeshkar, popularly known as the Queen of Melody or as India’s nightingale left a legacy behind her after she left for her heavenly abode earlier this year. Whether that be a patriotic song, romantic number, or her evergreen melodies, Mangeshkar has won millions of hearts through her work in the Indian Film Industry. With over 25,000 songs to her credit, the legendary singer has recorded songs in over 15 Indian languages. Today, as we observe her 93rd birth anniversary, how can we forget to revisit some of her best-known numbers as fans continue to remember her through some of her best music?

Check out some of her best-known songs:

Lag Jaa Gale from Woh Kaun Thi (1964)

One of her evergreen numbers, Lag Jaa Gale is remembered for decades. Being heavy on the lyrical side, the song is also melodious and enough to take on a nostalgic journey. With music by Madan Mohan, the song did leave an impression on the hearts and minds of people.

Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960)

Another hit song from Mangeshkar’s list, this song is said to be one of the best compositions by the duo Shankar-Jaikishan which was later given voice by the singer. Also, the sound of the saxophone in the song ups the musical quotient.

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya from Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

An evergreen number remembered to date, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya from the film, Mughal-E-Azam is one of the best-known songs by Lata Mangeshkar which portrays the historic love story of Salim and Anarkali. With serene classical music, the song touched the hearts of many people.

Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor (1972)

Sung by the hit duo, Lata and Mukesh, ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ is considered to be a timeless romantic song with some wonderful lyrics by Santosh Anand.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon (1963)

One of the special songs sung by the late singer, ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon‘ is a patriotic song devoted to the country. She sang the song for the first time on Republic Day (26 January 1963), in the presence of then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

