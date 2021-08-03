Geeta Basra, who became a mother for a second time in July with cricketer Harbhajan Singh, revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2019 and then in 2020 and recalled how she kept herself from breaking down.

Actress Geeta Basra, who recently welcomed her second child with cricketer-husband Harbhajan Singh, has opened up about suffering two miscarriages before giving birth to her newborn son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.

While speaking to Times of India, The Train actor revealed that her first miscarriage took place in 2019 and the second one happened last year in 2020. Further in her conversation, Basra revealed that when her first miscarriage happened, her husband flew down from Punjab to be by her side. When her second miscarriage occurred, the couple were together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last two years have been traumatic for me no doubt but I held myself from breaking down. A woman's hormones after a miscarriage go up and down a lot, which, in turn, makes it extremely difficult for her to maintain her composure. I kept myself strong,” Basra told TOI.

She also urged women who have suffered miscarriages to not lose hope. Further revealing how she coped up, Basra asserted that after suffering a miscarriage for the second time, she and her husband shifted with his parents for some time. During her stay at her in-laws’ place, she got pregnant again, following which she took all possible measures and precautions.

Sharing a few tips on the measures she took, Basra said that during her first trimester, she completely decided to rest and took her vitamins as prescribed. She also waited for the first three months to get over, only then she shifted to Mumbai. Also, it was yoga that helped her a lot during her pregnancy.

Basra and Singh tied the knot in 2015. The following year, the couple welcomed their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha in 2016. This year, on 10 July, they became parents again to a baby boy.