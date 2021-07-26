Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra had announced the arrival of their second child on 10 July.

Geeta Basra, the actress-wife of former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, on 10 July.

Calling their newborn son a 'wonderful gift,' on social media, the couple had announced the news of his arrival and fans were waiting to get his first glimpse since then.

Basra, 37, took to Instagram and posted a picture of her four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, kissing the baby on his forehead.

Here is the post

Expressing his excitement on becoming a dad again earlier this month, the spinner had shared an emotional note on social media saying that their hearts are full and their lives complete, adding that the family is overwhelmed with joy right now.

Basra, in March this year, had shared the news of her second pregnancy on social media. Later, she posted a few pictures from her virtual baby shower ceremony in June. From the ceremony, a picture of the adorable cake with a sleeping Bhajji on it went viral.

The much-in-love couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2015. In 2015, Singh and Basra welcomed their first child, daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha, in 2016.

While Basra was last seen in the 2016 Punjabi film Lock, Singh is gearing up for his full fledged acting debut in multi-lingual movie Friendship. The film is slated to release later this year in Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Telugu.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)