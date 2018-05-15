Lars Von Trier's 'disgusting' serial killer film The House That Jack Built prompts walkouts at Cannes 2018

Danish director Lars Von Trier, who had been barred from the Cannes Film Festival since 2011 over his controversial comments about Adolf Hitler, made a comeback at the gala with his new film, The House That Jack Built. And again, he has brewed up another storm as 100 members of the audience walked out of the movie screening at Grand Théâtre Lumière "disgusted" by what they had witnessed.

Von Trier's new film, which stars Matt Dillon and Uma Thurman, follows the life of a serial killer in Washington over a period of a dozen years. Dillon's characters takes delight in increasingly horrifying ways to inflict torture and death, reports USA Today. The graphic depiction of one particular death resulted in plenty of walkouts.

Variety's Ramin Setoodeh said that he'd never seen anything like this at a film festival. "More than 100 people have walked out of Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built, which depicts the mutilation of women and children. “It’s disgusting,” one woman said on her way out," he tweeted.

I’ve never seen anything like this at a film festival. More than 100 people have walked out of Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built,’ which depicts the mutilation of women and children. “It’s disgusting,” one woman said on her way out. #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/GsBGCoyHEG — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) 14 May 2018

Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built’ was one of the most unpleasant movie-going experiences of my life. #Cannes2018 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) 14 May 2018

This is how quickly the audience clearly out after Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built.’ #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/yxZJJww71w — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) 14 May 2018

One of the reporters tweeted: “Just left Lars Von Trier’s The House that Jack Built. Gross. Pretentious. Vomitive. Torturous. Pathetic.”

Talked to someone who walked out of the Lars von Trier film at Cannes: "He mutilates Riley Keough, he mutilates children... and we are all there in formal dress expected to watch it?" — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) 14 May 2018

Lars Von Trier’s The House That Jack Built is an ordeal of gruesomeness and tiresomeness, quite as exasperating as I feared, but leading to what I have to admit is a spectacular horror finale. Review later #Cannes2018 #Cannes71 #Cannes — Peter Bradshaw (@PeterBradshaw1) 14 May 2018

Cannes crowd eating it up, long standing ovation for Lars Von Trier pic.twitter.com/hktW0VOSCn — Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) 14 May 2018

Von Trier was until recently banned from Cannes due to comments he made during a press conference for his 2011 film Melancholia, which starred American actress Kirsten Dunst. The director rambled about wanting to be a Jew, but finding out he was “really a Nazi because my family was German”. He later apologised for his remarks.

