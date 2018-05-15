You are here:

Lars Von Trier's 'disgusting' serial killer film The House That Jack Built prompts walkouts at Cannes 2018

FP Staff

May,15 2018 14:15:29 IST

Danish director Lars Von Trier, who had been barred from the Cannes Film Festival since 2011 over his controversial comments about Adolf Hitler, made a comeback at the gala with his new film, The House That Jack Built. And again, he has brewed up another storm as 100 members of the audience walked out of the movie screening at Grand Théâtre Lumière "disgusted" by what they had witnessed.

Von Trier's new film, which stars Matt Dillon and Uma Thurman, follows the life of a serial killer in Washington over a period of a dozen years. Dillon's characters takes delight in increasingly horrifying ways to inflict torture and death, reports USA Today. The graphic depiction of one particular death resulted in plenty of walkouts.

Matt Dillon in The House That Jack Built. Image via Twitter

Variety's Ramin Setoodeh said that he'd never seen anything like this at a film festival. "More than 100 people have walked out of Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built, which depicts the mutilation of women and children. “It’s disgusting,” one woman said on her way out," he tweeted.

One of the reporters tweeted: “Just left Lars Von Trier’s The House that Jack Built. Gross. Pretentious. Vomitive. Torturous. Pathetic.”

Von Trier was until recently banned from Cannes due to comments he made during a press conference for his 2011 film Melancholia, which starred American actress Kirsten Dunst. The director rambled about wanting to be a Jew, but finding out he was “really a Nazi because my family was German”. He later apologised for his remarks.

