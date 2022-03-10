'It’s an amazing achievement K3G title song to get selected for being remixed and played in the popular Netflix series season two of Bridgerton

Season 2 of Netflix’s very popular series Bridgerton has a prominent fan base in India. Weeks ahead of its season two release, it has come to know that the Lata Mangeshkar rendered title song of Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will be re-structured as an orchestral item by American music composer Kris Bowers to be part of the narrative.

Music composer Lalit Pandit, one-half of the duo, who composed the title song for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham can’t get over the sheer prestige of an Indian film song making it into such a highly acclaimed series. “Since I don’t watch much of the web serials I had no clue about the reach and popularity of Bridgerton. When my son told me how popular it is I was like, ‘Hmm, looks like we’ve done something to be proud of.’ It’s an amazing achievement for the title song of K3G to get selected for being remixed and played in the popular Netflix series season two of Bridgerton.”

The fact that the Goddess Of All Melodious Things sang it makes the honour even more special for Lalit. “Of course it is a wonderful composition and that it is sung by the Indian Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar makes it doubly special. My brother Jatin and I had the rare privilege of recording imperishable melodies with Lataji in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Jab Pyar Kissise Hota Hai and K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). Every detail of Lataji’s presence during the recording of the K3G song is etched in my mind. I am sure she is smiling down at us and feeling very proud of us.”

“I am very excited to know the changes they have made to my music and incorporated in the second season of Bridgerton. I will be keenly looking forward to watching my song in the series. It’s exciting !”

Karan Johar gets emotional recalling the recording of the K3G song. “I never thought I’d go weak in my knees. But I did when I recorded that song. When she arrived I had to sit down. I just couldn’t take it. Lataji had arrived to sing for my film!!! It was an out-of-body experience. I just couldn’t believe it was happening to me! Even now I can’t get over it. Of course, she must have sung for hundreds of other filmmakers. But I feel my experience was extra-special. I feel if I’ve worked with Lata Mangeshkar then maybe, yes, I’ve arrived.”

Jaya Bachchan on whom the K3G song was filmed says, “Lataji singing for me was like a dream come true. I have hero-worshipped her all my life and I am proud to say she sang some of her best songs for me, from 'Sooni re nagariya' in Uphaar, to 'Bahon mein chalo aao' in Anamika, and finally Kabhi khushi kabhie gham.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

