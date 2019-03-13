Lakshmi's NTR: TDP worker urges EC to stall Ram Gopal Varma's film till Lok Sabha Election on 11 April

A worker of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has sought orders to stop the release of Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR on the grounds that the film could impact the upcoming Lok Sabha Election in Andhra Pradesh, reports Indo-Asian News Service. The film is scheduled to release on 22 March.

Devibabu Choudhary urged the Election Commission in a petition, claiming that the film has portrayed the TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in negative light, which may influence voters. He has demanded that the release be delayed till 11 April and also claimed that Varma has mental issues, according to Telugu Cinema.

The petition has been moved to the state's Chief Electoral Officer for his consideration and action.

Elections to the 175-member State Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to be held on 11 April in the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

Lakshmi's NTR is based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's life after his second marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi. Told from the perspective of Lakshmi, the film chronicles the legendary actor-turned-politician’s struggles as a widower, his remarriage to Lakshmi, the revolt led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu and the eventual division of his political party and him getting dethroned.

