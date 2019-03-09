Lakshmi's NTR: Late politician's family to move court to stall release of Ram Gopal Varma film

Ram Gopal Varma's Laksmi's NTR has landed in another controversy as the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's (NTR) family will now move high court to stop its release, scheduled for 22 March. According to News18, the family fears that the film will target them and current Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, marring their public image ahead of the elections.

Speaking about the same with News18, a senior politician from Telugu Desam Party said, "Our father's story is our family story. Who has given you the right to make a film on our family and provoke us—NTR’s son Balakrishna and TDP MLA will approach the court with such objections."

News18 adds that as the film is political in nature, Naidu also fears that it may influence the public sentiment and he is expected to approach the Election Commission to tackle the matter soon.

As per reports, Varma, through his film, had guaranteed a more authentic depiction of the legendary, larger-than-life personality in Lakshmi's NTR. The feature is expected to focus on the journey of the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh post his marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi. The union was believed to have led to various family feuds and disputes within the political party as well.

Here is TRAILER 2 of #LakshmisNTR being dropped by NTR from heaven like a LAKSHMI ATOM BOMB https://t.co/SzW4cDHTV5 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2019

Varma had earlier faced severe criticism for taking a dig at Naidu with a song titled 'Vennupotu' from the film. As per reports, Varma's effigies were also burnt by members of Naidu's political party.

