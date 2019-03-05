Lakshmi's NTR: Ram Gopal Varma’s Telugu drama on former Andhra Pradesh CM to release on 22 March

Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming Telugu drama Lakshmi's NTR will release on 22 March. The news was confirmed by Varma himself. The film is expected to focus on the journey of the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh post his marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi. The union was believed to have led to various family feuds and disputes within the political party as well.

With the great NTR’s blessings #LakshmisNTR will be releasing on March 22nd pic.twitter.com/evcHPd9eIG — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 1, 2019

P Vijay Kumar essays the role of veteran actor-turned-politician NTR while Yagna Shetty will be seen as Lakshmi in the film. Lakshmi's NTR has been jointly directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Agasthya Manju.

Krish's biopic of NT Rama Rao failed to make a considerable impact at the box office and it did not woo the critics much either. Varma's version of the film is, however, slightly different. The filmmaker guarantees a more authentic depiction of the legendary, larger-than-life personality in his Lakshmi's NTR.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Varma decided to direct this film after he opted out of the NTR biopic, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. RGV, in his recent interaction with the media stated, "NTR’s rise to a star and his stardom is well known to the world, but the real drama started when Lakshmi Parvathi entered his life. What is the point of making biopic if you’re not showing that.”

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 09:30:55 IST