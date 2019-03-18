Lakshmi's NTR: Ram Gopal Varma says there was an 'unfortunate misunderstanding' with CBFC

Sarkar director Ram Gopal Varma may have reached at a workable solution with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Varma had initially threatened to move court against CBFC after the body failed to accept his application to watch Lakshmi's NTR for clearance owing to the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2019, as per reports in Indo Asian News Service.

The director announced on Twitter that his planned press meet against the CBFC stood cancelled as both parties had reached a solution on the matter.

There has been an unfortunate misunderstanding between our office and the CBFC which has now been cleared ..The CBFC is now doing the necessary action as per the laid down procedure ..Hence our press meet against the CBFC is cancelled ..Jai NTR💐💐💐 #LakshmiNTR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 17, 2019

Lakshmi's NTR follows Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's second marriage with Lakshmi Parvathi and the narrative that ensues from that point onward. The film was scheduled to hit theatres on 22 March. Varma shared the news of CBFC rejecting his application on social media. As per the CBFC, the plea for certification was turned down since that would not be possible till the first phase of elections on 11 March, as the movie violates provisions of the model code of conduct.

I AM FILING A CASE ON THE CENSOR BOARD FOR ILLEGALLY TRYING TO STOP LAKSHMI’S NTR Read the details at https://t.co/nKcycB7gtg pic.twitter.com/vKIw43mVPN — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 17, 2019

CBFC further noted that in alignment with the model code, parties and candidates would have to avert criticism on aspects of private life and refrain from criticism of other parties or their workers, based on unverified allegations or distortion. Varma opposed the stance saying the CBFC had "no authority or power to postpone processing of the film on the ground of model code of conduct even before viewing the film." The director compared this move to unabashed pre-censorship, an outright violation of the fundamental right of Freedom of Expression under Article 19 of the Constitution.

The CBFC has no authority to postpone watching the film on the ground of model code for conduct even before viewing,which amounts to a blatant violation of fundamental right of Freedom of Expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of India. #LakshmiNTR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 17, 2019

Earlier, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) worker had requested the Election Commission to halt the release of Lakshmi's NTR as it could affect the imminent Lok Sabha Election and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

