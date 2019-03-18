You are here:

Lakshmi's NTR: Ram Gopal Varma says there was an 'unfortunate misunderstanding' with CBFC

FP Staff

Mar 18, 2019 10:16:42 IST

Sarkar director Ram Gopal Varma may have reached at a workable solution with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Varma had initially threatened to move court against CBFC after the body failed to accept his application to watch Lakshmi's NTR for clearance owing to the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2019, as per reports in Indo Asian News Service.

The director announced on Twitter that his planned press meet against the CBFC stood cancelled as both parties had reached a solution on the matter.

Lakshmi's NTR follows Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's second marriage with Lakshmi Parvathi and the narrative that ensues from that point onward. The film was scheduled to hit theatres on 22 March. Varma shared the news of CBFC rejecting his application on social media. As per the CBFC, the plea for certification was turned down since that would not be possible till the first phase of elections on 11 March, as the movie violates provisions of the model code of conduct.

CBFC further noted that in alignment with the model code, parties and candidates would have to avert criticism on aspects of private life and refrain from criticism of other parties or their workers, based on unverified allegations or distortion. Varma opposed the stance saying the CBFC had "no authority or power to postpone processing of the film on the ground of model code of conduct even before viewing the film." The director compared this move to unabashed pre-censorship, an outright violation of the fundamental right of Freedom of Expression under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Earlier, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) worker had requested the Election Commission to halt the release of Lakshmi's NTR as it could affect the imminent Lok Sabha Election and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 10:16:42 IST

