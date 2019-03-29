Lakshmi's NTR: Andhra Pradesh HC orders stay on RGV directorial; film releases in Telangana

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on 28 March stayed the release of Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR till 3 April. The order came a day before the film was scheduled to release in cinemas. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had recently cleared the film with a 'U' certificate and minor cuts.

According to news agency Indo-Asian News Service, the court adjourned further hearing based on petitions filed by two individuals till 3 April. A special screening of Lakshmi's NTR was arranged in the judge's chamber to help him come to a decision in the presence of lawyers from both sides. The petitions sought a stay on the film's release till Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on 11 April.

P Sudhakar Reddy, the producer's counsel, said that the CBFC had already issued a certificate and also pointed that after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed seeking to stall the release, the Telangana High Court had given a greenlight to the film. The Hindu writes that Lakshi NTR's public relations agency in a statement had revealed that they were planning to move House Motion in the Supreme Court and hoped to secure an order for the film's screening.

Lakshmi's NTR was originally going to hit cinemas on 22 March but a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) worker had sought ordered to stop the release as it could affect the elections in Andhra Pradesh. Devibabu Choudhary urged the Election Commission in a petition, claiming that the film has portrayed the TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in negative light, which may influence voters

The film is based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's life after his second marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi. Told from the perspective of Lakshmi, the film chronicles the legendary actor-turned-politician’s struggles as a widower, his remarriage to Lakshmi, the revolt led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu and the eventual division of his political party and him getting dethroned.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 11:35:59 IST