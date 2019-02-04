Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Ranveer Singh raps 'Mere Gully Mein'; Lisa Haydon turns showstopper

Ahead of its release Gully Boy, Zoya Aktar's musical drama has already created a lot of buzz owing to the lead actor Ranveer Singh's role in the film. Gully Boy is inspired from the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naezy, and it traces the rise of street hip-hop in the country.

Ranveer Singh, who plays a rapper in the film, has been involved in hardcore promotions for his latest release. For the closing day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019, Ranveer took to stage to perform few songs from the film. He walked the ramp with his Gully Boy team to showcase a unique fashion line, GullyGen. Ranveer, along with rapper Naezy and other artistes, sang 'Asli Hip Hop' and 'Apna Time Aayega' from the yet to release film.

Fashion label LoveGen collaborated with Gully Boy to create the menswear line 'GullyGen'. Ranveer sported a jumpsuit, sweatshirt and cap as he walked around the ramp. To top it all, he attempted to crowdsurf, much to the delight of his fans.

View this post on Instagram Swag Star @ranveersingh #sunday @manav.manglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Feb 3, 2019 at 4:23am PST

View this post on Instagram

@ranveersingh at #lakmefashionweek @manav.manglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Feb 3, 2019 at 4:20am PST

On the unique amalgamation of a film and a fashion show on the ramp, Ranveer said: "I loved it. It is the first time that any of movies had merchandise turned right." Gully Boy releases on 14 February and Singh surprised his fans with his rapping skills by singing fours songs in the film-'Asli Hip Hop', 'Meri Gully Mein', 'Doori' and 'Ek Hee Raasta'.

Lisa Haydon, was also roped in to be the showstopper for designer Shriya Som during the last day of Lakme Fashion Week 2019. Lisa walked the runway wearing an ivory lehenga that featured intricate detailing along the skirt and an off-shoulder blouse. Lisa said it is always exciting for her to be back where she started her journey from. She added, "It always feels great to be back on the runway, where I started my career. Of course getting to open and close fashion shows for designers, the love never gets old for me as fashion always holds a special place in my heart and remains a passion."

(With Inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 11:41:31 IST