You are here:

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Anil Kapoor walks the ramp with Ranveer Singh, niece Janhvi Kapoor

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 saw actor Anil Kapoor walk down the ramp for fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore with his niece Janhvi Kapoor. Looking dapper in a black kurta pajama, Anil halted mid-walk to greet his Dil Dhadakne Do co-actor Ranveer Singh.

With a surprise entry on stage, Ranveer along with Anil turned the ramp-walk into a fun live show. While the two grooved together on ramp, the audience cheered on.

While Ranveer Singh sported a printed bandhgala, Janhvi donned an all-black outfit.

View this post on Instagram

@anilskapoor @ranveersingh @janhvikapoor for @raghavendra.rathore #instagram #instadaily #manavmanglani #paparazzi #sunday @manav.manglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Feb 2, 2019 at 1:28pm PST

On work front, Anil Kapoor shared the screen with daughter Sonam Kapoor for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film opened to positive reviews and is being appreciated for its sensitive portrayal of same-sex relationships.

Janhvi will star in Karan Johar highly anticipated 2020 magnum opus Takht, will also star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranveer Singh who is fresh off success with Simmba, is currently prepping for his upcoming Kapil Dev biopic 83. As per a Times Now report, the star-studded cast of the movie along with director Kabir Khan will set out for Mohali to be trained by none other than cricketer turned Indian Cricket Coach Kapil Dev himself. The training camp is supposed to be a 15-day-long process.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 13:05:07 IST