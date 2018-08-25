Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 Days 3 and 4: Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi's showstopping acts on the ramp

The third day of Lakmé Fashion Week saw colours and textures galore. From creations inspired by the globetrotting royalty of yore to collections promoting body positivity, the event pushed boundaries to showcase ideas that were unique and revolutionary.

Nachiket Barve's Millennial Mararani collection came to life as Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp donning an intricately-designed lehenga gown. Inspired by the royal personalities of the '20s and '30s, the collection was an amalgamation of premium styles with lightweight and fluid outfits, for enhanced comfort. Barve implemented everything from gemstones to colourful embroidery to exude opulence and grandeur.

Shahid Kapoor is touted as one of the most stylish Bollywood celebrities and his appearance on the Lakmé Fashion Week ramp further established the same. Amit Aggarwal's extravagant, androgynous collection saw Disha Patani owning the ramp along with Kapoor. With geometric cuts, a monotone palette and sleek silhouettes, Aggarwal's collection provided the perfect juxtaposition for Barve's creations.

Half Full Curve’s collection Natsukashii is inspired by traditional Japanese textiles, costume motifs and floral patterns, which are transformed into intricate, detailed embroidery. This line, created by Rixi Bhatia (of Quirkbox fame) and her sister Tinka, is aimed at amply endowed women who love to flaunt their style; Peplum blouses, sheer covers, gathered robes, cropped pants with tunics, luxuriously layered shifts, kimono blouses, poncho tops , almost all kinds of attire can be found in the collection geared towards women of all proportions.

Gujarat's dizzying array of colours became the inspiration for Raas, Saaksha and Kinni's collection for Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018. The rustic, earthy flavour of their ensembles was evident in the voluminous maxi skirts and tops. Similarly, Yogesh Chaudhary's Rangoli collection paid tribute to the vibrant culture of Rajasthan.

Shimmer and sparkle formed the core of VineetRahul’s Chandni Raat. The delicate tales of their collection were narrated with layers of Chanderi silks in hues of white, grey and charcoal with intricate hand embroidery techniques like hand French knots, zardosi, appliqué and couching.

Flirty femininity was the mainstay of Arpita Mehta’s breezy collection and Nimish Shah’s line, presented in collaboration with Caprese handbags. Arpita focused primarily on floral hydrangeas along with strong accents on geometric and linear stripes; fluid kaftan capes and ruffled pants constituted her collection. On the other hand, Nimish Shah’s label Shift presented Cruise 19, inspired by the quintessential vamps of the '90s. His collection had everything from an elegant kimono-style midi with ruffled neckline, a quilted biker jacket, to a bright double-breasted coatdresses.

Designers Sonam & Paras Modi of SVA unveiled Merlot for which Nushrat Bharucha turned showstopper. The spectrum of deep hues of burgundy, black and beige dominated the collection where mixed metals and fluid ombres perfectly integrated to offer the best of both worlds.

Fashion veteran Malaika Arora Khan dazzled in a yellow-lime green lehenga for Anushree Reddy at Lakmé Fashion Week. The hand-dyed organza lehenga featured zardozi handwork, inspired by the rose motif was the perfect ode to the Nizami tradition. Anushree's Sitara Collection brings together sensual colours with delicate handcrafted three-dimensional appliqué flowers, butterflies, leaves and fictional characters

Deep carnation pink and dense blue were Kallol Dutta's favoured colours for his line at the 2018 edition of Lakmé Fashion Week. His creations made of cotton were fine enough to be mistaken as silk or crinkled paper.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 18:39 PM