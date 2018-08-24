Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 Day 2: Sushmita Sen, Rahul Bose walk the ramp in sustainable clothing

After the showcasing of psychedelic prints, diverse fabrics and textures by fresh as well as established designers on Day 1, the second day of Lakmé Fashion Week opened with the theme of the day, of sustainable development is association with United Nations, India where four designers paid a tribute to the rich heritage of Indian handwoven luxury.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) presented a collection by Alvares's eponymous label Converge, which he said was inspired by the poem The Lonely Winding Road. The line comprising Khadi for men showcased a wide range of detailed asymmetric layering of trousers, tunics, pants, shirts and outwear for casual and dress occasions.

Pallavi Shantam's label Buna showcased Time Whisperer, inspired by the bygone era and offered vintage yet breezy garments in the palette of pinks, mustard, ecru and charcoal.The clothing is rooted in the Japanese concept of Wabi-Sabi (the acceptance of transience and imperfection), drawing a parallel with Khadi.

The next designer was Lars Anderson, whose label consisted of a contemporary knitwear collection, which exuded luxury both aesthetically and tactilely. The New York-based designer said that he wants to bring "Khadi in the forefront".

The Third Floor Clothing by Saloni Sakaria, too showcased a wonderful array of garments with layering and androgynous silhouette, made of Khadi silk's at the show.

RmKV Silks and Sunita Shanker collaborated to chart the evolution of Kanjeevaram, with their collection comprising of layered co-ordinates, evoking a sense of culture and origin. Sushmita Sen owned the ramp as the showstopper of Sunita Shankar's creations.

Actress Rasika Dugal, who will be seen in Nandita Das's Manto made her debut as a showstopper for an organic fashion label, Vriksh, that specialises in handloom textiles created by artists based in Odisha, to revive the statement pieces prominent to the state and bring back skilled craftsmanship that reflects the culture of the region. Gunjan Jain's Vriksh was focused on experimental drapes and workwear blouses.

Rajesh Pratap Singh’s Planet Positive collection was geared towards combining the strengths of Tencel, regarded as one of the world’s most ecological fibres,with with traditional textiles such as Chanderi, Banarasi, Jamdani and hand-block prints. Rahul Bose turned showstopper for Singh at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive edition 2018.

Artists of the Digital Age, the digitally driven designer-artisan collaboration, showcased works of Naushad Ali Musiri and Pallavi Dhyani. While Musiri presented handwoven cotton/silk stripes, checks & Ikat textiles, Dhyani's creations witness the implementation of cotton gamcha textiles.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 17:21 PM