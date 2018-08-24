You are here:

Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 Day 2: Sushmita Sen, Rahul Bose walk the ramp in sustainable clothing

FP Staff

Aug,24 2018 17:21:29 IST

After the showcasing of psychedelic prints, diverse fabrics and textures by fresh as well as established designers on Day 1, the second day of Lakmé Fashion Week opened with the theme of the day, of sustainable development is association with United Nations, India where four designers paid a tribute to the rich heritage of Indian handwoven luxury.

Dia Mirza, the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Fashion For Earth and Lakmè Fashion Week came together to create a dialogue on circular fashion and sustainability

Dia Mirza, the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Fashion For Earth and Lakmè Fashion Week came together to create a dialogue on circular fashion and sustainability. Twitter

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) presented a collection by Alvares's eponymous label Converge, which he said was inspired by the poem The Lonely Winding Road. The line comprising Khadi for men showcased a wide range of detailed asymmetric layering of trousers, tunics, pants, shirts and outwear for casual and dress occasions.

Buna. Twitter/@FashionWk

Buna. Twitter/@FashionWk

Pallavi Shantam's label Buna showcased Time Whisperer, inspired by the bygone era and offered vintage yet breezy garments in the palette of pinks, mustard, ecru and charcoal.The clothing is rooted in the Japanese concept of Wabi-Sabi (the acceptance of transience and imperfection), drawing a parallel with Khadi.

Lars. Twitter/@LakmeFashionWk

Lars. Twitter/@LakmeFashionWk

The next designer was Lars Anderson, whose label consisted of a contemporary knitwear collection, which exuded luxury both aesthetically and tactilely. The New York-based designer said that he wants to bring "Khadi in the forefront".

Third floor

Third floor

The Third Floor Clothing by Saloni Sakaria, too showcased a wonderful array of garments with layering and androgynous silhouette, made of Khadi silk's at the show.

RMKV. Twitter/@LakmeFashionWk

Susmita Sen (centre) as the showstopper for Sunita Shankar. Twitter/@LakmeFashionWk

RmKV Silks and Sunita Shanker collaborated to chart the evolution of Kanjeevaram, with their collection comprising of layered co-ordinates, evoking a sense of culture and origin. Sushmita Sen owned the ramp as the showstopper of Sunita Shankar's creations.

Rasika Dugal (centre) walked the ramp in Gunjan Jain's design

Rasika Dugal (centre) walked the ramp in Gunjan Jain's design

Actress Rasika Dugal, who will be seen in Nandita Das's Manto made her debut as a showstopper for an organic fashion label, Vriksh, that specialises in handloom textiles created by artists based in Odisha, to revive the statement pieces prominent to the state and bring back skilled craftsmanship that reflects the culture of the region. Gunjan Jain's Vriksh was focused on experimental drapes and workwear blouses.

Rahul Bose as showstopper for collection Planet Positive

Rahul Bose as showstopper for Rajesh Pratap Singh collection Planet Positive. Twitter

Rajesh Pratap Singh’s Planet Positive collection was geared towards combining the strengths of Tencel, regarded as one of the world’s most ecological fibres,with with traditional textiles such as Chanderi, Banarasi, Jamdani and hand-block prints. Rahul Bose turned showstopper for Singh at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive edition 2018.

Nau (left and Pallavi Dhyani present their collections in Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Naushad Ali  (left) and Pallavi Dhyani present their collections in Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Artists of the Digital Age, the digitally driven designer-artisan collaboration, showcased works of Naushad Ali Musiri and Pallavi Dhyani. While Musiri presented handwoven cotton/silk stripes, checks & Ikat textiles, Dhyani's creations witness the implementation of cotton gamcha textiles.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 17:21 PM

tags: ##InStyle #In Style #Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 #Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 #Rahul Bose #Rasika Dugal #Sushmita Sen

also see

Kunal Rawal will present his new menswear collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Kunal Rawal will present his new menswear collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan to reportedly announce apparel line launch at Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 finale

Kareena Kapoor Khan to reportedly announce apparel line launch at Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 finale

Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 Day 1: Prateik Babbar, Rhea Chakraborty kick off winter-festive season

Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 Day 1: Prateik Babbar, Rhea Chakraborty kick off winter-festive season