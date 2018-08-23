Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 Day 1: Prateik Babbar, Rhea Chakraborty kick off winter-festive season

The Winter/Festive edition of Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 kicked off on 22 August, a show that is a celebration of creativity, fine couture and art. For the latest season, the beauty giant has put forth a stellar line of shows where designers, upcoming and established, will present their visions encapsulated in their collections.

The 5-day-long fashion extravaganza began with the Gen-next initiative, spearheaded by INIFD where Yadvi Agarwal's collection, Yavi. This collection, comprising of separates, has been described as one representing worn impressionism, with the pieces hand-painted and embroidered.

The next designer in the Gennext lineup was Ajay Kumar Singh's AUR, a collection inspired by ‘imagination’, which is described as one that traverses uncharted territories of the human imagination, through graphics in digital prints, patchwork, Kantha with machine embroidery on handloom.

Designers Anurag Gupta, Kanika Sachdev and Shweta Gupta were also among the five designers in the GenNext lineup. Whereas Anurag played with Denim Khadi and Denim linen, Shweta Gupta chose handloom Chanderi in yarn dyed cotton silk and of course Merino Wool as the fabric for her creation; with the use of earthy colours and textures, Shweta brought alive her vision of an amalgamation of age old rocks and nomadic travellers. Kanika Sachdev, on the other hand wove the story of various homestays with her label Jajaabor.

Following this, Urvashi Joneja unveiled her collection with actress Rhea Chakrobarty as the showstopper. The designer beautifully channelised the concept of breaking through the glass ceiling and flying away. Bright colours layering and pleating rendered the collection the graphic, three-dimensional and almost kaleidoscopic feel.

A presentation inspired by journeys to cities and far-flung destinations, Shweta Kapur's Collection 12 was a line of garments that borrowed heavily from the men’s wear aesthetics, but brought in a softer silhouette that would make the apparel ideal holiday wear. While the colour palette chosen by the designer was sombre, with olive, navy, mustard and khaki dominating the runway, the fabric and the silhouettes sans any extraneous paraphernalia stood out for its structure and utilitarian approach.

Ever Since Sohaya Misra unveiled her Chola’label at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2016, Gen Next show, she has created a niche for her label. Chola's Bye Felicia collection exuded the theme of dismissing the irrelevant. The designer stuck to a monotone palette, making the colour grey the centre of her apparels. She upheld the drag and showed how it could be a creative outlet and a means to putting forth cultural statements.

Nature was ushered into the show with Divya Sheth’s Winter/Festive 2018 collection Shizen, a Japanese word for nature. Her Kurta silhouettes were heavily inspired from kimonos, enmeshed with the Indian aesthetic. Perfectly juxposing the carefree hues was Studio Metallurgy’s collection that draws inspiration from industrial design, synonymous with precision and accuracy, sharp finishes and clean lines.

The first day was rounded up with Sustain, Good Earth’s clothing line. Their W/F’18 collection The Miniaturist presented at Lakmé Fashion Week highlights gota, embroidery and other traditional techniques that use appliqué in their creations, all of 27.

The LFW attendees also dialled up their fashion game for the first day. The Twitter account of the event showcased some of the best-styled individuals present.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 11:21 AM