Lagaan, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam & Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at ND Studios in Karjat
Prominent art director of the Indian film industry, Nitin Desai, who designed lavish sets for blockbusters like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and others, passed away on Wednesday morning.
As per reports, the influential personality hung himself to death at his own ND Studios in Karjat, which is a 90-minute drive from Mumbai. Incidentally, Desai ended his life just before his birthday as he would have turned 58 on August 9.
The 4-time National award winner’s filmography includes Panipat, Salaam Bombay! and many others.
Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode 🙏🏻🙏🏻. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all . My God give his… pic.twitter.com/qUBaQ0lnUL
— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 2, 2023
माझे मित्र, कला दिग्दर्शक नितीन देसाई यांच्या आत्महत्येची बातमी धक्कादायक आहे. प्रचंड आत्मविश्वास, नाविन्याची ओढ आणि मेहनत करण्याची तयारी असलेला एक उमदा मराठी उद्योजक आपण गमावला. #NitinDesai
— Ravindra Ambekar (@RavindraAmbekar) August 2, 2023
सुप्रसिद्ध कलादिग्दर्शक नितीन चंद्रकांत देसाई यांनी गळफास लावून आत्महत्या केली..विश्वास बसत नाहीये..कलासृष्टीसाठी हा मोठा धक्का आहे! याचं कारण लवकरात लवकर समोर यायला हवं!#nitindesai #artdirector #artist #RIP #Shocking pic.twitter.com/6g7Dksz91q
— Gaurav Sarjerao (@gauravsarjerao) August 2, 2023
In his illustrious career, Nitin Desai associated with magnificent filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and many others.
Apart from working as an art director and production designer, the multi-talented personality produced projects like Raja Shivchatrapati and Truckbhar Swapna. He also went on direct magnum opus Ajintha and Hello Jai Hind!
In 2005 he opened his ambitious ND Studios in Karjat, which was set to many biggies with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Jodhaa Akbar being the prominent ones. In fact, many seasons of Bigg Boss were also shot at the same studio.
