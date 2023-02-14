Veteran actor Javed Khan, known for films like ‘Lagaan‘ and ‘Chak De! India‘, passed away today. As per reports, the actor was suffering from breathing problems.

A source close to the actor told Times Now, “Javed Khan was suffering from breathing problem and was bed ridden for the past one year. He was admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz, where he breathed his last. His both lungs failed. Today at 6.30 pm the supurde-e-khak ceremony will be performed at Oshiwara cemetery.”

His co-star from ‘Lagaan‘, Akhilendra Mishra, in a statement, said, “We were connected through an IPTA Whatsapp group. I came to know of his death on the same. He stayed in Mumbai with his family. He was not well for some time. I had a long association with him. We started our careers at the same time. We did many films together. We were also part of shows through IPTA. I last met him at the IPTA festival. He was lively. I considered him to be a storehouse of knowledge.”

Tiku Talsania, who starred along with the actor in ‘Andaz Apna Apna‘, while speaking to ETimes, said, “He was a fantastic human being and a great friend of mine. We had so many memories together. Not just in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, we worked together on many projects. We did TV shows together and it was all nice. He was always the first one to try something new during the shoot. It is a very sad thing that has happened. I shall pray for him.”

He added, “He was always expressive and was always ready to take things forward in whatever we did. He used to always give advice to me. This is how Mr. Javed was. May his soul rest in peace,” Tiku Talsania expressed his grief with a heavy heart.”

Khan was also seen in films like ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Dulaara’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’.

