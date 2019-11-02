Lady Gaga to star in Ridley Scott's film about Gucci family dynasty as Patrizia Reggiani

Pop star Lady Gaga will feature in Ridley Scott's film about the Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci.

According to Variety, Gaga will essay the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci.

Reggiani was abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio Gucci in 1985 for a younger woman. She was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995.

She got the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016.

The film is based on Sara Gay Forden's book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

Roberto Bentivegna is adapting the book for the big screen.

Gaga was last seen alongside Bradley Cooper in the Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born.

Cooper and Gaga had performed 'Shallow' together at the recent Oscar ceremony. The popstar-actress even took home her maiden Oscar as she clinched her first Best Original Song award.

A Star is Born received five nominations at the 76th Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama and eight nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

This is the third remake of 1937’s A Star Is Born for which actress Janet Gaynor was nominated for an Oscar for the Best Actress category. The movie was rebooted in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, and in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

The story of 2018's A Star Is Born revolves around seasoned musician Jackson discovering and falling in love with struggling musician Ally. She had almost given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. Variety further mentions that the film has earned $211 million in North America since its release in October 2018 and also $215 million internationally.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2019 15:58:03 IST