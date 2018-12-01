Lady Gaga opens up about texts regarding Katy Petty in Kesha-Dr Luke case, says they've gotten over the past

Lady Gaga has opened up about the text messages regarding Katy Perry that have surfaced in the ongoing legal battle of Kesha and Dr Luke, stating that the messages were outdated and she longer bears any resentment towards Perry.

Gaga took to Twitter and addressed the text messages exchanged by Gaga and Kesha in February 2016, in which they discussed the possible sexual assault allegations of Katy Petty against Dr Luke.

.@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story. ❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 30, 2018

Perry responded to the tweet and said that she loved her friend Gaga.

Love you too friend ❤️ Onward and upward 👩‍❤️‍👩 https://t.co/tYl4ueBjB5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 30, 2018

In 2014, singer Kesha had sued producer Dr Luke for sexual, physical, verbal and emotional abuse. She wanted to be relieved from the remainder of her contract with the producer claiming he had been abusive towards her since she signed with him at the age of 18. She had accused him of forcing drugs and alcohol upon her, and in one instance, given her ‘sober pills,' after which she woke up naked in bed, sore and sick with no memory of how she got there.

Dr Luke had responded to the lawsuit with a counter suit of defamation and fabrication against Kesha and her mother Pebe Sebert. In 2016, the court did not rule in her favour, disallowing her from freeing herself from her contract with Dr Luke. The singer then dropped her charges against him in California State to focus on the legal battle in New York.

Kesha, as per an earlier report, had also claimed that Kary Perry was raped by Dr Luke as well. In February 2016, Kesha and Gaga had a conversation over text, where Gaga said that Perry was not not as strong as Kesha to not have come forward with her allegations. However, in a deposition unsealed in the Kesha-Dr Luke case, Perry denied to have been raped by Dr Luke.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2018 15:09 PM