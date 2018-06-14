Kesha accuses Dr Luke of raping Katy Perry; music producer calls the allegations 'outrageous lies'

Singer Kesha’s ongoing legal battle against her producer Dr Luke, who she had accused of drugging and raping her, had not gone in her favour leading to an insensitive backlash. The remaining lawsuit in the legal battle is by Dr Luke against her for defamation, documents pertaining to which has revealed the shocking claim by Kesha that Dr Luke raped Katy Perry, as reported by Variety.

According to the court documents filed in New York, “On February 26, 2016 [Kesha] sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta p/k/a/ Lady Gaga which repeated [Kesha’s] false claim that [Luke] had raped her. [Kesha] also falsely asserted that [Luke] had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a/ Katy Perry”. The documents also reveal that Katy Perry had deposed as part of the lawsuit, but what she said is not public, as reported by Variety.

Katy Perry has herself never accused Luke of sexual assault.

Dr Luke's legal team has denied Kesha's accusation, telling E! News in a statement, "Katy Perry herself confirmed that Dr. Luke did not rape her. Kesha's accusation to the contrary—just like her other outrageous lies about Dr. Luke—is baseless and irresponsible, and it is disrespectful to both Katy Perry and Dr. Luke. In his defamation lawsuit against Kesha, Dr. Luke seeks damages for the harm caused by these malicious falsehoods."

In 2014, singer Kesha had sued producer Dr Luke for sexual, physical, verbal and emotional abuse. She wanted to be relieved from the remainder of her contract with the producer claiming he had been abusive towards her since she signed with him at the age of 18. She had accused him of forcing drugs and alcohol upon her, and in one instance given her ‘sober pills’ after which she woke up naked in bed, sore and sick with no memory of how she got there. The producer had then threatened her to never mention the rape to anyone or he would shut down her career.

Dr Luke had responded to the lawsuit with a counter suit of defamation and fabrication against Kesha and her mother Pebe Sebert. In 2016, the court did not rule in her favour, disallowing her from freeing herself from her contract with Dr Luke. The singer then dropped her charges against him in California State to focus on the legal battle in New York.

Despite her legal setback, the singer has found solidarity from her peers in the industry, with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Lorde, Lily Allen, Demi Lovato coming out publicly in her support and Taylor Swift donating $250,000 for financial help during this trying time, as reported by Billboard.

Jun 14, 2018