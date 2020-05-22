Lady Gaga collaborates with Ariana Grande for 'Rain on Me', to be featured in her upcoming album Chromatica

Singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have teamed up for a new peppy new song 'Rain on Me', which released on Friday.

The three-minute and three-second long music track opens with Gaga's vocals, followed by the '7 Rings' singer. 'Rain on Me' will feature on Gaga's upcoming sixth album Chromatica, scheduled to be out on 29 May.

Here is the audio

One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. 👯‍♀️ https://t.co/eX18JePJqg — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

In a conversation with DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Gaga explained the "joy" when two artists go well together to create music, writes Billboard. The 34-year-old star also talked of how their friendship blossomed.

"When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, 'You're going to be OK. Call me; here's my number.'"

"And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn't want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful. And eventually, she called me. She was, 'You're hiding.' And I was ... and then this friendship blossomed," the singer said.

Gaga also noted that fans will see Grande do things she's never done before in the song's music video.

This is the second single from Chromatica after the electro-pop number 'Stupid Love'. Rolling Stone mentions that the record will also feature Elton John and the K-pop girlband Blackpink.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 14:16:37 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.