If we put it to vote there has never been a bigger ladies’ man in Hollywood than Warren Beatty. ‘Ladies man’ is the Disney term for guys who have slept with an unusual number of women. And boy, Beatty has never been petty when it comes to sharing himself with women.

At last count, Warren had ‘been’ with, hold your breath, 13,000 women, and that includes such uncontrollably gorgeous women as Julie Christie and Madonna.

Imagine, if even a fraction of those 13,000 women suddenly woke up one morning and decided, oops, they were a year/month/week short of 18 and Warren was just a dirty boy taking advantage of me.

This whole culture of phoenix waking up after decades for a piece of the pie is very shady .I remember I was once speaking with Jackie Shroff who said it takes Herculean efforts to fob off female attention when you are a star.

“They throw themselves at you, literally, especially during outdoors. You have to have steel nerves to shrug them off. Each time I’d be tempted, I’d think of my wife and take a cold shower. Or better still, I take my wife with on my indoors,” a major Hindi-Tamil superstar once told me.

Superstars as sex fantasies are as time-worn politicians as corrupt beings. The problem is when stars succumb to the fans’ fantasies. It was a common practice for stars in India and in the West. During those times, it wasn’t considered dangerous. Now there is the diseases and even more dangerous, the lawsuits that can hit you 40-50 years later as it has done with Warren Beatty, who is now 85 and, I believe, sexually active.

I have no sympathy for Warren, who is a terrific star, but seems to have the moral baseline of a poultry rooster. He is also a notorious kiss-and-tell blabberer. About one of (13,000) conquests the legendary Jane Fonda, who initially thought Beatty was gay since he was way too handsome to be straight, Warren famously spoke of “her ability to virtually unhinge her jaw, like a python that swallows prey much larger than itself.”

Even Warren’s sister Shirley MacLaine was smitten. When one of Warren’s most distinguished films Bonnie & Clyde was being planned in 1966, Ms MacLaine was initially cast as Bonnie. Of course, that changed once Beatty was signed for Clyde, eventually eventuating in Ms MacLaine’s famous quip, “That would have meant adding incest to injury.”

Looking back, I wonder if Warren’s sex addition is that much of a joke now, especially now when karma has come to bite the Casanova where it hurts the most, or maybe second-most.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.